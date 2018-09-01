30th Annual National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration, September 7-9

(Photo provided by the National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration)

The National Cowboy Symposium & Celebration® rolls out the thirtieth annual event in Lubbock, Texas, September 7-8-9th, 2018. This symposium will feature unique cowboy culture events, entertainment and demonstrations at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate, preserve and pass along our western heritage and cowboy culture. The event features more than 50 musical entertainers, cowboy poets & storytellers, western writers, re-enactments, history presentations, horse handling demonstrations, a horse parade, the National Championship Chuck Wagon Cook-Off®, Native American activities and exhibits of western merchandise. Night show entertainers include R. W. Hampton, Mary Kaye, Pipp Gillette, Chris Isaacs, and Joel Nelson along with many other talented performers. This year also features new events such as The Legends of Texas re-enactors, “John Chisum: Frontier Cattle King” by Texas State Historian Bill O’Neal, book reading and signings by John Erickson of Hank the Cow Dog, a chuck wagon cook’s panel, real cowboy stories, and other special anniversary events.

One of the largest events annually held in Lubbock, The NCSC has drawn visitors from across the country and visitors from more than 42 nations have attended in the previous twenty nine years.

The event has activities for the entire family! Show goers will be able pick and choose from a full schedule of entertainers, western programs, and activities each day of the event. A current schedule and more information may be found on the official web site at www.cowboy.org . Tickets for meals, exhibits, daily concurrent sessions, and evening performances may be purchased in advance or upon arrival at the event.

The show is open to the public Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, September 7th, 8th, and 9th at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane (6th Street), Lubbock, Texas. Additional information on exhibiting, or tickets may be obtained from the show office at (806)798-7825, or at www.cowboy.org .

