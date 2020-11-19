32 of the 40 most recent COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes were in two homes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Between October 5 and November 4, Lubbock nursing homes reported 40 coronavirus deaths to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Of those 40 deaths, 32 were reported by two nursing homes.

Heritage Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Windmill Nursing & Rehab Center both reported 16 deaths in 30 days. Both homes had not recorded a death before October.

Heritage Oaks reported its first case of COVID-19 in a resident on September 21 and reported the first coronavirus death in a resident on October 6, according to the HHS. As of November 4, there were 94 total cases in residents, with 42 active cases and 27 recoveries.

Windmill Nursing & Rehab also reported its first coronavirus case on September 21 and reported its first two deaths on October 7. According to HHS data, 79 residents had tested positive for coronavirus as of November 4, with two active cases and 60 recoveries.

Four other nursing homes reported coronavirus deaths in the same time period. Carillon, Inc. and Crown Point Health Suites both reported a single death, while Lakeridge Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Lubbock Health Care Center both reported three COVID-19 deaths.