LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.:
The finishing touches are being put on the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. From kick-off concerts to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.
July 1: Raza on the Plaza, hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage, features Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.
July 3: The Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour is July 3 at Cooks Garage.
July 4:
- 9 a.m., the Bolton Oil Parade at Broadway and Avenue M, traveling east on Broadway and into Mackenzie Park, also broadcast on KLBK-TV.
- 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Caprock Cardiovascular Center Kids’ Area hosts tons of FREE kids’ activities, including inflatables, games and more.
- 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages: Two major outdoor stages feature the best of West Texas music.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament hosts FREE fishing for ages 18 and under, along with prizes in several categories. Pre-registration is encouraged.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Budweiser Fiesta Stage features the region’s best Tejano and mariachi bands.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Plains Capital Bank West Texas Roots stage presents all genres of West Texas music.
- 5 p.m. River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating Contests for kids and adults; pre-registration is encouraged.
- 7 -10 p.m. The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert features ‘90s hip hop icon Vanilla Ice! Also appearing:
- Mariachi Mi Tierra
- The Caldwell Collective presents its West Texas Tribute to Bon Jovi, Journey and The Eagles
- Lubbock teen-sensation trio Blackwater Draw
- 10 p.m. The United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.
- Free parking is provided by Southern Homes by Dan Wilson at Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway & 19th Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
- Paid Parking ($5 per car) is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pay once, come and go all day.
- Free Shuttle Service to and from the park is provided by First Capital Bank and Mullin, Hoard & Brown, LLP.
All of the day’s events and information are available at broadwayfestivals.com.
Find more information on the 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway at www.broadwayfestivals.com and also on Facebook and Instagram.
(Press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.)