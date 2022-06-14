LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.:

The finishing touches are being put on the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. From kick-off concerts to the final fireworks, this is the do-not-miss event of the summer.

July 1: Raza on the Plaza, hosted by Magic 106.5 at Cooks Garage, features Erick y su Grupo Massore, Ram Herrera and Sunny Sauceda.

July 3: The Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen “Hold My Beer and Watch This” tour is July 3 at Cooks Garage.

Parking Information:

Free parking is provided by Southern Homes by Dan Wilson at Canyon Lake Drive between Broadway & 19 th Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Street from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Paid Parking ($5 per car) is available at the South Plains Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Pay once, come and go all day.

Free Shuttle Service to and from the park is provided by First Capital Bank and Mullin, Hoard & Brown, LLP.

Find more information on the 32nd Annual Fourth on Broadway at www.broadwayfestivals.com and also on Facebook and Instagram.

(Press release from Broadway Festivals, Inc.)