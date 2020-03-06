33 charged with meth conspiracy, LPD and LCSO helped with investigation

DALLAS, Texas — Thirty three people in the Dimmit, Texas area were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other drug crimes, according to a statement released Friday by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.

Nineteen were arrested Thursday in a large-scale drug raid coordinated by the FBI Dallas Field Office, four remain fugitives and 10 were already in custody on state charges, according to the statement.

The 38-count federal indictment was filed February 27 and unsealed Friday.

Various law enforcement agencies helped conduct the investigation, including the Lubbock Police Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department.

Read the full statement by the Department of Justice below.

Thirty-three individuals in the Dimmit, Texas area have been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and other drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Nineteen of the defendants were arrested on Thursday, March 5 during a large-scale takedown coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office. Four defendants remain fugitives. Ten defendants were already in law enforcement custody on state charges.

A 38-count federal indictment, filed February 27, was unsealed today.

In addition to the drug charges, six defendants were charged with gun crimes, including possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

“Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug that ravages communities. We will do everything we can to keep those peddling meth off our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox.

“The FBI remains committed to working with our partners to protect our communities from the scourge of methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. “In this case, we worked closely with the Castro County Sheriff’s Office, Hereford Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement agencies over the course of several months in order to gather the evidence presented in this indictment.”

Those charged include:

• Jesus Manuel Garcia, aka “Don Chuy,” 58, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

• Noel Mandujano, aka “Noe” and “Oregon,” 48, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Robert Vera, 48, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

• Gustavo Rincon, aka “Tavo,” 43, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine

• Ricky Dale Leavitt, aka “Big Rick,” 45, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Michael Diaz, aka “Mike,” 45, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Michael Reyes, aka “Rat,” 42, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Arturo Martinez, aka “Juan,” 41, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Steven Mendez, 36, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Johnny Gilbert Lopez, aka “Cannon,” 52, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Katrina Casas, 34, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Ricardo Reyes, Jr., aka “Little Ricky,” 32, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Roxanne Casas, 37, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

• Cruz Nunez, aka “Cruz Mendez,” 56, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Priscilla Kay Caballero, 35, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

• Susan Odette Stinnett, 32, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm (Ruger 9mm pistol)

• Denita Mirelez, aka “Denita Mireles,” 45, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• John David Ramirez, 40, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Ricardo Chavez, aka “KK,” 39, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

• Serviano Riojas, aka “Smokey,” 39, charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine

An indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, the defendants face maximum sentences of up to 40 years, or life in some instances, in federal prison for the drug-related offenses, and up to 10 years for the firearm possession charges.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office; the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division; the U.S. Marshals Service; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division; ICE – Enforcement & Removal Operations; Castro County Sheriff’s Office; Hereford Police Department; Texas Department of Safety; Amarillo Police Department; Dimmitt Police Department; Randall County Sheriff’s Office; Lubbock Police Department; Potter County Sheriff’s Office; Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office; and the Plainview Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long is prosecuting the case.

This case was brought by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, an interagency partnership dedicated to reducing the supply of illegal narcotics in the United States and combating violence associated with the drug trade.