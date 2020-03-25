33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Wednesday, there were 33 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on the South Plains.
Lubbock County became the first county with a confirmed case on March 17. Hockley County also confirmed their first case March 17.
These were the case counts by county as of Wednesday, March 25:
- Lubbock County: 19
- Hockley County: 5
- Castro County: 4
- Terry County: 3
- Gaines County: 1
- Hale County: 1
As of Wednesday, Bailey, Borden, Briscoe, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, King, Lamb, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Scurry, Swisher and Yoakum counties had not reported any cases of COVID-19.