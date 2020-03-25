33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Wednesday, there were 33 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on the South Plains.

Lubbock County became the first county with a confirmed case on March 17. Hockley County also confirmed their first case March 17.

These were the case counts by county as of Wednesday, March 25:

Lubbock County : 19

: 19 Hockley County : 5

: 5 Castro County : 4

: 4 Terry County : 3

: 3 Gaines County : 1

: 1 Hale County: 1

As of Wednesday, Bailey, Borden, Briscoe, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, King, Lamb, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Scurry, Swisher and Yoakum counties had not reported any cases of COVID-19.

