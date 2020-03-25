33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the South Plains

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Most important to you: Local coronavirus coverage highlights

LUBBOCK, Texas — As of Wednesday, there were 33 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on the South Plains.

Lubbock County became the first county with a confirmed case on March 17. Hockley County also confirmed their first case March 17.

These were the case counts by county as of Wednesday, March 25:

  • Lubbock County: 19
  • Hockley County: 5
  • Castro County: 4
  • Terry County: 3
  • Gaines County: 1
  • Hale County: 1

As of Wednesday, Bailey, Borden, Briscoe, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Dickens, Floyd, Garza, Kent, King, Lamb, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Scurry, Swisher and Yoakum counties had not reported any cases of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar