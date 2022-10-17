LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center made 33 felony arrests and identified 20 gang members during a two-day operation, according to a release Monday.
TAG said the gang-suppression operation, conducted on October 13 and 14, was focused on combating violent crime.
The operation resulted in 47.7 grams of methamphetamine, 12.8 ounces of marijuana and 9 pills of Fentanyl being seized, TAG said. Additionally, three firearms were also seized.
Read the full release by TAG below:
On 10/13/2022 and 10/14/2022 Investigators with the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted a gang suppression operation focused on combating violent crime. During the operation, TAG Investigators utilized numerous law enforcement strategies to proactively target known gang members.
The two-day operation produced the following results;
- Traffic Stops: 155
- Felony Arrests: 33
- Misdemeanor Arrests: 20
- Felony Warrants Served: 15
- Misdemeanor Warrants Served: 54
- Firearms Seized: 3
- Fentanyl Seized: 9 pills
- Methamphetamine Seized: 47.7 grams
- Marijuana Seized 12.8 ounces
- Gang Members Identified: 20