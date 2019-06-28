33-year-old man accepts plea agreement for child pornography indictment

A 33-year-old man accepted a plea agreement on Tuesday for the production of child pornography.

John Gabriel Trevino aka Gabriel Stone of Lubbock admitted that in March, 2018 he did “use, persuade, induce, entice and attempt to do so, ‘Jane Doe,’ a person under the age of 18 years, to engage in sexually explicit conduct,” according to court records.

Court records said in January 2018, Trevino began having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, and he would communicate with the teen using things like Facebook, Instagram, and a cell phone.

Trevino admitted that he sent dozens of requests to the teen via Facebook messenger insisting that she take nude photographs. He then demanded the teen send the nude images to him through the Internet, court records said.

FBI agents located the teen and confirmed she was 14-years-old. The teen admitted to agents that she had sexual intercourse with Trevino.

She also told investigators that she “would send nude photographs in the restroom at school and when she was home.” The teen said she would use a cell phone given to her by Trevino for purpose of communicating with him and sending him nude images, a court document states.

Furthermore, investigators conducted a forensic examination of Trevino’s iPhone 6 cell phone where they found multiple images of prepubescent child pornography and a meme referred to as “Pedobear”. Court records said the meme is typically with jokes about pedophilia.

If Trevino’s plea is approved by the court, his imprisonment could be at least 15 years but not more than 30 years in prison, according to the plea agreement.