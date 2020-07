LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-four people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Bender Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, the City of Lubbock announced Friday.

The city is investigating the outbreak, and all employees and residents of the nursing home were tested for the virus, the city said.

Bender Terrace is cooperating with the health department, and its staff and residents are in quarantine.

The nursing home is located at 4510 27th Street.