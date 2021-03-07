34th Street and Bangor Avenue water line repair to begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the City of Lubbock will begin a water line repair at the intersection of 34th Street and Bangor Avenue. During this time the westbound traffic on 34th Street will be restricted to one lane, and no left turn movements will be available at Bangor Avenue.

The water repairs are expected to be completed within three to four days. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction if possible and to use extreme caution while driving through the construction area.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)