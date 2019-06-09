34th Street maintenance work to begin on Wednesday, June 12

(Photo from MGN Online)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Wednesday morning, June 12, Lone Star Dirt and Paving under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin maintenance work on 34th Street from Alcove Avenue to Upland Avenue. The scope of this project is to replace the existing asphalt paving. Sections of 34th Street will be shut down at various times during construction. All roads will be open to traffic at the end of each work day.

The project will take approximately four to six weeks to complete depending upon weather and construction. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)