$3,500 awarded to top start-ups in Red Raider Idea Competition

Three teams of aspiring entrepreneurs are closer to bringing their start-up dreams to life, thanks to the Red Raider Idea Competition, an annual event of Texas Tech University‘s Innovation Hub at Research Park.

The competition, hosted in partnership with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, gives students, faculty and community entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their next “BIG IDEA” in a 60-second video. Winners are determined by the number of online votes from the public each team receives through the Innovation Hub’s competition website.

First place: Smartbot

Smartbot is a fast, safe and symmetrical cutting mechanism that makes cooking prep work easy so you will be slicing and dicing in no time.

$2,000 awarded

Second place: Bridgescripts

This app helps pediatric patients navigate their journeys by better understanding common medical procedures they may encounter through the use of developmentally appropriate social scripts.

$1,000 awarded

Third place: Smellpoof

The handheld apparatus releases various medically relevant scents to help medical students learn how to diagnose diseases through smell.

$500 awarded

Winners will receive their prize money during a virtual awards presentation following the iLaunch Competition. The presentation is scheduled from 4:30-5 p.m. Feb. 12.

