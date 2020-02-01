$3,500 awarded to top startups in Red Raider Idea Competition

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Three teams of aspiring entrepreneurs are closer to bringing their startup dreams to life, thanks to awards from the Texas Tech University Innovation Hub at Research Park’s Red Raider Idea Competition.

The annual competition, hosted in partnership with the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, gives students, faculty and community entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their next “BIG IDEA” in a 60-second video. Winners were determined by the number of online votes each team received from the public through the Innovation Hub’s competition website. Voting ended at midnight Jan. 6.

First place: On the Go Auto

On the Go Auto does basic maintenance on your vehicle at your location.

$2,000 awarded

Second place: VxMED

VxMED aims to translate textbook and lecture medical knowledge into an interactive and enjoyable virtual learning experience.

$1,000 awarded

Third place: Engaged Fitness

Engaged Fitness focuses on mental and physical fitness by providing a healthier alternative to energy drinks and non-prescribed Adderall.

$500 awarded

Winners will receive their prize money during a reception from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Innovation Hub, located at 3911 Fourth St. The public is invited to attend.

