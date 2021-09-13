36th Annual Celebrity Luncheon honoring local celebrities Sept. 23

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Association for Women in Communications:

Recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Association for Women in Communications (AWC) Celebrity Luncheon awards will be honored at the annual event on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets are $75 and are available here.

For 36 years, the AWC Lubbock Professional Chapter has honored local people whose accomplishments have made Lubbock and the surrounding area a great place to live and work. Initially scheduled for April 2020, the 36th annual Celebrity Luncheon was postponed in response to COVID-19. This year’s event, therefore, honors Headliners and Gold Medalists from 2020 and 2021.

Headliner awards will be presented to: Keith Bryant, Texas Tech Athletics, Officer Thomas Thompson, the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine, Brady Robinette, the Lubbock Daily COVID Update Committee, and the Texas Tech Biological Threat Research Laboratory. Headliner awards are presented to people whose achievements or contributions have received widespread positive recognition through the media.

Gold Medals will be presented to: Jim and Jere Lynn Burkhart, Kat’s Alley Cats, Unpack Ministries, Eddy Morelock, and the Lubbock Economic Recovery Task Force. This award is presented to people who, over an extended period of time, have worked to improve the quality of life for a broad spectrum of those living in the Lubbock area.

Picoso’s Mexican Kitchen will receive the Louise Allen Award for Outstanding Corporate Community Service. Sally Post will be honored with the Mary Ann Edwards Professional Communicator Award, which recognizes an individual working in the communications industry whose attention to the creation, management, distribution and consumption of ideas and information has made significant contributions to their discipline and positively impacted the community.

The Beth Pratt Communicator of the Year Award will be announced at the luncheon. It recognizes an AWC member who has demonstrated excellence in the profession, positive support of the chapters, and a commitment to the purposes of AWC.

The George Mahon Award for Extraordinary Public Service is presented to a person who has dedicated their adult life to a broad array of public service efforts that result in accomplishments. The honoree for this award will also be announced at the luncheon.

The event is sponsored by the Lubbock Professional Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications. Proceeds help fund scholarships for students in the Texas Tech College of Media & Communication and the professional development of AWC members. For more information, contact Britta Tye, AWC Celebrity Luncheon Chair, at (806) 834-2933 or britta.tye@ttu.edu.

The Association for Women in Communications is a national professional organization that champions the advancement of women across all communications disciplines by recognizing excellence, promoting leadership, and positioning its members at the forefront of the evolving communications era. For more information on AWC, please visit our website.

(Press release from The Association for Women in Communications)