LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from LEDA:

Market Lubbock, Inc. announced 38 local businesses that participated in the organization’s downtown grant program with a collective private investment of $24,197,172 in downtown Lubbock over the past two years. Each investment continues to improve buildings making it possible for new residences, restaurants, headquarters, and office buildings to open, which attracts more people and visitors to the area.

Of the 38 companies, N2 Electrical Contractors, which hosted the press conference, moved their headquarters into downtown Lubbock. The company restored what was a vacant property at 701 Broadway St. with a total investment of $1.2 million.

Teinert Construction also relocated the company’s corporate offices downtown in a once vacant facility located at 1402 Crickets Ave. The company privately invested a total of $1,833,866 into the space and now operates day-to-day in downtown Lubbock.

“Teinert chose to be downtown for a variety of reasons,” said Chad Henthorn, president of Teinert Construction. “It’s easily reached from all parts of the city, it has a great feel, and you have so much aesthetic character in place when rehabilitating the existing buildings. We believe downtown redevelopment is vital for Lubbock, so we chose to jump in the middle of it!”

In early 2022, Cha-Cha’s Mexican Café, a local restaurant located in the Depot District at 1823 Buddy Holly Ave., opened for business. After completely renovating the space, the restaurant owners have invested a total of $24,735.

Matthew Harris Law has been a member of the Lubbock business community since 2011. When looking for a location to move their growing office space, Mathew Harris believed this vacant building to be the ideal location. In total, Harris invested a total of $19,302 into renovating the law office building located at 1101 Broadway St.

“Our Firm chose to establish our permanent home downtown because of the proximity to the Courthouse, as well as the rich history of downtown Lubbock,” said Matthew Harris. “We’re proud to contribute to a thriving downtown, and we take pride in caring for a building that is nearly as old as Lubbock itself.”

John Osborne, president and CEO of Market Lubbock, Inc. is pleased to see the continued investments in Lubbock’s downtown.

“Today’s announcement reflects the dedication of our community, city leaders and local business owners to create a downtown which attracts talent to live and work in Lubbock,” he said. “It is wonderful to see each of these vacant buildings repurposed and given a new life. Each investment is paramount in encouraging others to invest in downtown as well. The projects announced today are part of a larger mission to create places for people to work, live and enjoy life in Lubbock.”

As new life is breathed into each vacant building or lot, the pulse of downtown attracts a new generation of workers and businesses to the heart of the city. The complete list of the businesses announced during the press conference is included below.

Plains Properties, LLC; J & W Plumbing; 806 Development LC; Matthew Harris Law; 2Sparks & Co.; Papercut LLC; 12K Properties; Metro Tower Housing; 1602 Texas Ave, LLC; Experience Life; Broadway Market, LLC; Sally Blair, LLC; Hart Chesnutt LLC; Bowers Law Firm; Teinert Construction; Flips 806; Germblast; 1500 Broadway Partners; Discovery Healthcare; Family Promise of Lubbock; Sherwood Design; WH Property Mgmt.; Torres Misc.; West Family Hospitality; Triple J Chophouse; Lubbock Pico Properties; Cha-Cha’s Mexican Café ; Henthorn, Horton, Kirkland; AquaOne, Inc.; Stonesoup Properties; Joe Fly; LHUCA; The Nicolett Restaurant; Plains Realty Investments; Lubbock Symphony; RAMAR; N2 Electrical Contractors; Reside Lubbock, LLC.

If you are interested in learning more about Market Lubbock’s downtown grant program, please contact Jorge Quirino, director of downtown and special projects for Market Lubbock, Inc. at 800.687.5330 or 806.749.4500.

