Mayor Dan Pope will present his State of the City message on Thursday, February 17th, 11:30 am, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. Hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association and LBKapts.com, the annual event will focus on the latest economic data and the status of current City issues & projects.

Proceeds from this event benefit CASA of the South Plains.

The reservation deadline is February 15th. To register go to www.laamembers.com

For any questions please call Lubbock Apartment Association at 794.2037.

