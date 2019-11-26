3rd Annual Laughing All The Way Festival to be held on Sunday, Dec. 8

LUBBOCK, TEXAS (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Behavioral Innovations and Achieve Pediatrics:

Behavioral Innovations and Achieve Pediatrics is hosting their 3rd Annual Laughing All The Way Festival on December 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Behavioral Innovations, the largest ABA therapy provider in Texas, has had a home in Lubbock, Texas, for over three years and each year they host a sensory friendly holiday event. Cortni McKay, Behavioral Innovations’ Center Director says this event is a great opportunity for children who need a calm and quiet environment that may not have a positive experience at a busy or public holiday event. The experience includes a hot chocolate bar, holiday crafts and games, as well as an intimate experience with Santa Clause.

“This is something that is so needed in our area,” said Cortni McKay, Behavioral Innovations Center Director. “It has been something that has been limited in our community in the past, and we look forward to offering a positive experience for children with sensory needs.”

To ensure that the environment remains sensory friendly, there is a sign up genius link located on the Behavioral Innovations Lubbock Facebook event to reserve a time slot. For any questions, feel free to call the center at (806) 993-3333

Behavioral Innovations strongly encourages you to reach out to them if your child is anywhere on the autism spectrum. To learn more about how our treatments and therapy programs have helped other autistic children in Lubbock and the surrounding communities, please visit behavioral-innovations.com.

(Photo provided by Behavioral Innovations and Achieve Pediatrics)

(News release from Behavioral Innovations and Achieve Pediatrics)