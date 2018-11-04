3rd Annual Veterans Day Parade in Lubbock on Saturday, November 10

(Photo from Los Hermanos Familia)

LUBBOCK, Texas - Los Hermanos Familia will host their third annual Veterans Day Parade here in Lubbock on Saturday, November 10.

The theme for this year's parade is “Never Forgotten” and will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The parade route will begin at First Baptist Church, located at Broadway and Avenue W. It will then proceed eastward on Broadway to Avenue M. At Avenue M, the parade route will continue northward to 10th Street. At 10th Street, the parade will proceed eastward to Avenue M. It will then head northward on Avenue M to the parking lot of the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

Participants are encouraged to pay tribute to veterans and all who have served the community. Veterans, their family members, businesses, advocates, organizations, marching bands, and all advocates are encouraged to participate.

The event is proudly organized by Los Hermanos Familia, an organization committed to building community.

For more information, please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org/veteran-s-day-parade.