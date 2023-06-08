LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians announced it will host its 3rd annual UMC Children’s Water Safety Event for parents and children.

The event will be on June 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Water Rampage water park.

According to the release, the event will “provide water safety training for all ages, distribute fitted life jackets and offer admission to Lubbock’s premier water park entirely free of charge.”

The release noted that free life jackets will be provided while supplies last.

The event aims to provide education on CPR training, life jacket fittings and fun activities.

UMC EMS and the Lubbock Fire Rescue Dive team will be at the event.

Erica Allen, a Community Outreach Specialist, said, “Over the past three years, we have seen a decline in the number of pediatric drownings within our area. We hope to educate families and put children’s safety at the forefront of our efforts throughout the year.”