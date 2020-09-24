3rd suspect charged for murder of beloved Red Raider Andre Emmett

Andre Emmet (left) from Nexstar video archive; Jenkins, Johnson and Lucky from Dallas Co. Jail

DALLAS and LUBBOCK — Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the murder of Texas Tech hall-of-fame basketball player Andre Emmet in Dallas.

A check of court records in the case showed a third suspect, Larry Jenkins, 23, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on August 14, 2020 for felony possession of a firearm. On September 15, capital murder was added to his charges. Jenkins remained in the jail Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $770,000, according to online records.

In 2019, Keith Johnson, age 32 at the time, and Michael Lucky, age 29 at the time, were arrested, charged and later indicted in the case.

In September 2019, Dallas Police released surveillance video of the murder and said two armed men approached Emmett in his car near his home. Police said Emmett was robbed – voluntarily giving up a watch and a necklace. Emmett was shot as he ran away from the two suspects.

Emmett, 37, was not only a superstar player for Texas Tech under coach Bob Knight, but he also went on to play in the NBA for the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets.

He left behind two daughters who were featured by NBCDFW for a report that aired Wednesday night.

NBCDFW also reported, “Bond was reduced for Johnson over the summer. He was released from jail.”