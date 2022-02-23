LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Press release from the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center:

The Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG) conducted an operation on 02-22-2022 in the area of 5600 47th Street.

The operation included the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office, and focused on gang related activity. It resulted in the arrests of the following individuals:

Adam Valero (18): Misdemeanor Charges

Joe Natal (22): Possession of Cocaine-Possession of Marijuana-Misdemeanor Arrest Warrants

Noel Natal (20): Possession of Marijuana

Amarris Cortez (22): Misdemeanor Arrest Warrants

The operation also resulted in the following:

Seizure of (1) Firearm

Seizure of (2) Ballistic Vests

Seizure of Cocaine

Seizure of Marijuana

Identification and Documentation of gang members

Adam Valero (Photo provided by Lubbock TAG Center from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Joe Natal (Photo provided by Lubbock TAG Center from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Noel Natal (Photo provided by Lubbock TAG Center from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Amarris Cortez (Photo provided by Lubbock TAG Center from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.

