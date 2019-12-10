4 indicted related to shooting death of 16-year-old in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four people were indicted on Tuesday for child criminal negligence when a toddler was put in danger during a $30 drug deal gone bad and left one person dead in Central Lubbock last month.

When a detective with the Metro Special Crimes Unit was called to the scene in the 3700 block of Avenue V, a male was located with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the indictment.

The male was later identified as Jaime “Sylas” Duran, 16, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Jaime “Sylas” Duran

Surveillance footage from a home in the 2200 block of 37th Street showed the suspect vehicle as possibly a maroon SUV missing the front bumper, the indictment states. The shooter appeared to be the rear driver’s side passenger.

The detective was notified that there were social media posts identifying Manuel Juan Pineda, 17, as the shooter, according to the indictment.

Pineda was the last of four suspects wanted in the shooting that left Duran dead on November 12 stemming from the drug deal, EverythingLubbock.com previously reported.

Pineda was arrested in Brownfield on November 20 by Brownfield Police.

Juan Pineda, via Lubbock County Detention Center

The indictment states that Pineda had a girlfriend in Brownfield. Brownfield Police were notified that Pineda may be in the area, and the vehicle was identified and located in Brownfield.

The owner of the vehicle was identified as Eva Maria Garcia, 21, who was questioned by the Metro Special Crimes Unit and Brownfield PD.

Police identified her, Danielle Morales-Perez, 24, Justin Garcia, 21 and another female and male in the home where the vehicle was located, according to the indictment.

Inages of Eva Garcia, Danielle Morales-Perez and Justin Garcia from Lubbock Co. Detention Center.

Morales-Perez told investigators that they all drove to 37th Street and Avenue V to meet someone to sell three grams of marijuana for $30. When they arrived, Morales-Perez said two people came to the window where Pineda was sitting to buy the marijuana, the indictment states.

She said the taller of the two people pulled out a gun and Pineda shot him with a gun that he had brought with him.

Justin Garcia admitted to police that he sold marijuana on other occasions and that the people buying the marijuana “made a statement about not wanting to rob them,” the indictment states. He told investigators he thought it was odd to say that- which is why Pineda had his gun out already.

Justin Garcia told investigators that another female, a 1 to 2 year-old toddler and another male were also in the vehicle, according to the indictment.

The male told investigators that he did not know Pineda had a gun until after the shooting occurred. He said he was sitting in the backseat of the SUV when a person outside a vehicle drew a gun.

According to the indictment, the male then grabbed the toddler, pushed her to the floor and covered her with his body because he feared for her safety. He said he covered the toddler, heard the gunshots and then they drove away.

Based on the information given by Justin Garcia, Eva Garcia, Morales-Perez and Pineda knew about the possibility of a robbery taking place during the drug deal. The indictment stated that is the reason why Pineda had his gun out ready to be used.

Pineda, Justin Garcia, Eva Garcia and Morales-Perez were charged with child criminal negligence because he shot his gun within 3 feet of the toddler, placing her in imminent danger.

