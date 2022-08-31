TERRY COUNTY, Texas — Four people were hurt after an ambulance crashed in Terry County just outside of Wellman late Wednesday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The call came in around 4:20 p.m. DPS said a patient, the mother of the patient and two Emergency Medical Technicians had minor injuries.

One person was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock to get checked out, according to DPS. The other three were taken to Brownfield Regional Medical Center.

DPS told EverythingLubbock.com the ambulance “lost control due to inclement weather.”