Note: The video above reflects the top news headlines from the morning of December 6, 2023.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday confirmed four teens turned themselves in before 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and were charged in connection with the shooting that took the life of 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez early Sunday morning.

Alyssa Gonzales, 18, turned herself in and was charged with Criminal Negligent Homicide. Angelina Estrada and Dehvin Garcia, both 17, were accused of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Garcia was also charged with Use/Exhibiting a Deadly Weapon.

Police also said a 16-year-old male turned himself in and was charged with stealing a firearm and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

LPD said the shooting happened near 82nd Street and Highway 87. Officers were initially called to University Medical Center just before 2:15 a.m. for reports of a 14-year-old male who arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Police previously stated, “It appears Valdez, along with five other individuals, two of whom are juveniles, were committing vehicle burglaries, during which firearms were stolen.”





Alyssa Gonzales (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

According to LPD, Valdez was shot as the six individuals were driving.

Gonzales was also charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, according to online jail records. As of Wednesday morning, she remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond. Estrada and Garcia’s bonds were set at $10,000, according to online jail records.