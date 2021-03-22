4 people hurt in wreck near Idalou

IDALOU, Texas — Three people suffered serious injuries in a crash near Idalou Monday evening, the Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, an SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 62/82 when it lost control due to the road conditions. It crossed the median and hit a pick-up truck that was going westbound.

The driver of the SUV was trapped in the car and had to be removed by rescue units, DPS said.

She and two passengers were taken to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, per DPS. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.