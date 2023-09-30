LUBBOCK, Texas — In Texas Tech’s conference opener, things seemed to be going against the Red Raiders on offense in the first quarter of the game against West Virginia, but it only got worse when starting fifth-year quarterback Tyler Shough went down with what is now confirmed a broken fibula.

Tahj Brooks Shines bright when the Offense does not

Behren Morton entered the game and while the rainy day in Morgantown didn’t help the passing game, overall, Morton completed 13 of 37 passes for 158 yards. Which ended up being just nine yards more than running back Tahj Brooks’ 25 carries for 149 yards. This makes back-to-back games that Brooks rushed for over 100 yards and 35 of his yards came from the last 15-play drive for the Red Raiders of the day.

Brooks entered the game ranked 12th in FBS with 417 total rushing yards, so to say the least, Brooks has a target on his back when it comes to Tech’s run game this week.

“We kind of got into a couple of good play calls that … just kept working,” offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said. “He was really patient there at the end, I thought he did a really good job of just staying patient and letting everything play out. He’s running really hard of back-to-back weeks of highs for him and looking forward to feeding him this Saturday.”

Defense still works toward ‘Take 3’

Texas Tech’s defense arguably held them in the game to a one-point possession last week multiple times against West Virginia, and in the first quarter, it was de-ja-vu for defensive back Malik Dunlap as he snatched an interception. Later on in the game, linebacker Ben Roberts got the Red Raiders’ second turnover in hopes of reaching that ‘Take 3’ motto as they did in Week 3. Though they’ve done it just one time against Tarleton State, defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter’s challenge to them each week is the same.

“Coach Holgerson and their staff does a great job of spreading you out. They use the entire field,” DeRuyter said. “They are going to take vertical shots and they are going to have people in spots so when you spread everything out, a guy with Donny’s (Donnovan Smith) dimensions can take that ball and run and move the sticks.”

This week when facing the Houston Cougars, it’s not a totally ‘new’ opponent as they prepare to face quarterback Donnovan Smith, former Red Raider. Though last week’s offensive squad completed only 2 of 18 on 3rd downs, and if that’s the case this week, the defense is going to need to show up big again. Head Coach Dana Holgerson has run an air raid offense ever since he coached in Lubbock, but DeRuyter and company will also have to watch running back Parker Jenkins, who had 20 carries and three touchdowns last week.

Familiar Faces across the Field

This weekend against the Cougars will be a game of honoring and celebrating as seven former Red Raiders will be inducted into the Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor. Members from prior football programs at Texas Tech include; head coach and player Kliff Kingsbury, player Mike Wingo, and the late head coach Mike Leach.

They will be recognized at halftime, but they won’t be the only former Red Raiders in the house. Across the field, one of Joey McGuire’s three quarterbacks from last year’s team and former Frenship Tiger will lead the Cougars, Donnovan Smith. All roads lead back to Lubbock this game, including Houston’s head coach Dana Holgerson, who coached under Mike Leach from 2000-2007.

“He’s seen our defense, so he’ll study it all week and see what Tim DeRuyter is going to throw at him,” McGuire said. “It also gives us an advantage of arm angles and how he’s going to release the ball. We’ve also see when he pulls the ball. We’ve experienced his running but we haven’t been able to tackle him.”

The balanced advantage for both teams this week is they know each other well. Smith knows exactly what Tech’s defense is prone to doing, and on the flip side, Tech’s defense knows how to contain Smith and how physical he is capable of being when he gets out of the pocket.

Smith won’t be shocking anyone when he decides to run the ball because physicality is natural for the 6’5 240 pounds son of the Indianapolis Colts running backs coach, DeAndre Smith.

Old Conference Opponents Meet Officially

Not only are there familiar faces this particular season between the Red Raiders and Cougars, but Texas Tech and the University of Houston go way back. In the last 11 meetings, Tech has taken the win on 10 of them and this will be the first time they meet in an official Big-12 game. The two foes date back to the Southwest Conference days. This is their 35th meeting and in fact, the Cougars have won 18 to Tech’s 15 (and one tie).

Rewinding back to the 2022 season, Texas Tech beat Houston 33-30 in double overtime at the Jones AT&T stadium. It came down to one final play on 4th and 20 yards to go, and Smith – leading the Red Raiders at quarterback – ran in a 9-yard touchdown to win the game. While it was an exhilarating win, the entire game was tight and the guy that won the game returns to Lubbock on the opposing roster.