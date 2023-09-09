LUBBOCK, Texas– After a disappointing opener for the Red Raiders, they will look to take down Pac-12 contender No. 15 Oregon in their home opener.

Texas Tech is looking to bounce back

In the double overtime loss in Laramie, Wyoming, Texas Tech didn’t execute the way it expected to after starting the 1st quarter 17 – 0. Multiple areas were a point of concern after kicker Gino Smith missed three field goals, linebacker Isaac Rodriguez went down for good with an injury to his foot, and multiple defensive injuries put the Cowboys in the red zone.

Looking to bounce back against the Ducks, TTU head coach Joey McGuire has made it known all week that this is an “opportunity.” In fact, the Red Raiders have had signs hung up all over their facilities that read “1-0” with the mentality it’s a new week.

Oregon’s Offense Poses Threat

While quarterback Tyler Shough will face his former team and coaching staff, Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter will face an experienced offense. Ducks’ QB Bo Nix is currently in his 5th year of college football and is the most experienced quarterback in the country with 48 starts – more than any power five in the nation.

Last week, Oregon took down Portland State 81 – 7, which set the Ducks’ modern-day program record with most points. While Nix put up an impressive 287 yards passing and three touchdowns, running back Bucky Irving ran for 119 yards and two scores, while RB Jordan James ran for 86 yards and three TDs.

Injury Updates

As if the double overtime loss against a Mountain West opponent wasn’t enough of a blow to the Red Raiders in Joey McGuire’s second season as head coach, a big figure on defense will be out this week. Against Wyoming, middle linebacker Jacob Rodriguez went down after forcing and recovering a fumble and ended up in a boot the rest of the game.

McGuire confirmed on Monday Rodriguez would be out 4-6 weeks and said Ben Roberts will be used to start in his place this week against the Ducks. Last year, Roberts appeared in two games as a true freshman, and this will be his first collegiate start.

While there were a few other guys who went down to stop the play of the game, the only one of concern was starting guard Dennis Wilburn toward the end of the game. Wilburn will still be expected to play against Oregon should he stay healthy all week in practices.

Home Opener

This will be only the third time in history the Red Raiders and Ducks will meet, and Tech will look to get in the win column Saturday finally. Texas Tech has won the last 23 home openers and hasn’t won a season opener outside the state of Texas since 1966 against Kansas.

The last time the Red Raiders lost to Wyoming on the road was in 1991. They also lost to Oregon in the same season. This will be Texas Tech’s first home-and-home series with Oregon as they are set to head to Eugene early in the 2024 season.