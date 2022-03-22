LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle crash just south of Tahoka Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. along US Highway 87.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a nearby grass fire produced smoke that reduced visibility along the highway.

The first vehicle slowed down due to the smoke and was then rear-ended by a second vehicle. The second vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle. Following the initial crash, a fourth vehicle then collided with the three other vehicles.

DPS said one driver was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock. The second driver was transported to the Lynn County Healthcare System hospital in Tahoka. DPS reported their injuries as minor.

According to a social media post by the Texas Department of Transportation in Lubbock, US Highway 87 was closed to all traffic in both directions for a time.