4-year-old cancer patient gets first Christmas with whole family in 2 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – Jonathan Hester is a 4 year-old-boy who loves coloring, going to school and Playing with his Leggos.

“He’s like the kid everybody gives hugs to whenever they walk into the door,” said Hillary Hester, Jonathan’s mom.

Two years ago right after Christmas things were very different. The Hester’s had to rush him to the hospital.

“Our doctor was like there would be a lot of kids that this would have killed this day,” said Hillary.

Doctors discovering a tumor the size of a grapefruit in his lungs, diagnosing him with Acute T Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

“We fought with him as his body healed,” said Hillary.

His mom spent more than 200 days in the hospital with him in one year.

“He lost a lot of function. He couldn’t walk, he couldn’t sit up, crawl. He had to learn all of that back,” said Hillary.

It’s been two years since his diagnosis, and he’s doing much better. They hope he will be finished with chemo in about nine months.

“There is a lot of looking back and realizing how close he came to dying because he came super close numerous times for a long time,” said Jon Mark Hester.

The Hester’s thankful this Christmas, he’s feeling great and able to celebrate with his family at home.

“It is very difficult to see a walking miracle and forget about it. It just makes my day every day to see just how well he is doing,” said Jon.