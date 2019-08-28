40 percent of house guests admit to snooping in medicine cabinet, according to survey

LUBBOCK, Texas — Are your guests to be trusted at your next party?

According to a survey done for party planners, 40 percent of people admit to snooping around their host’s house.

Researchers collected responses from 605 men and women between the ages of 25 and 54 as a part of the site’s poll.

In 1994, the Los Angeles Times spoke with some psychologists and sociologists to better understand why people love snooping so much.

According to one doctor, it’s a quest to know the person better.

“Medicine cabinets are where you find secrets,” the doctor said. “People are naturally curious, and they like to know things about other people.”

However, the survey found that some guests don’t limit themselves to just snooping.

The survey also notes that “one in 100 people said they have even taken off with something that didn’t belong to them.”

Fourteen percent said they have actually gotten frisky, sneaking off to the bedroom or bathroom.

Are you guilty of bathroom sleuthing?

To answer, CLICK HERE to comment, react or share on our Facebook page!