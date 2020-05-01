40-year-old Lubbock business reopens May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ralph’s Records on 82nd Street is one of many businesses in Lubbock that opened up on Friday after Governor Greg Abbott allowed Texas’ stay-at-home order to expire.

Abbott declared that retail stores and other businesses could open starting Friday on the condition that they adhere to a 25% capacity rule and practice social distancing.

Doug Stapp, the owner of Ralph’s Records, said during the time his store was closed, he was pushed to find new and creative ways to keep his business open.

“We’ve been doing curbside since the 25th of last month and that is basically reinventing the Ralph’s wheel, where pretty much every single day is trying to make everything work,” he said. “It’s been interesting. It’s been fun.”

Stapp said business declined considerably but he is glad that he was able to continue employing some of this workers.

“It’s stressful trying to keep everything going in the direction that everything is going. But you know you get through it, get some sleep, get up the next day and do it again,” he said.

Customers of the Ralph’s said they were excited that the store is able to open again.

“I’ve been a loyal customer of Ralph’s for a couple of years now. I think it’s the perfect shop to come up and get a few movies,” Landon Morrison, a Ralph’s customer, said. “Especially with the stuff that’s going on right now.”

Eric Leon, another customer, said he goes to Ralph’s Records because he can find rare movies that he can’t find streaming online. He said having the store open is good for the community during the pandemic.

“There’s still going to be a lot of people that aren’t going to feel comfortable leaving their homes for a while and they need something to pass the time,” said Leon.