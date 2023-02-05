LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne will deliver the 41st Annual State of the City Address on Tuesday, February 28.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the address takes place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 11:30 a.m.

This will be Tray Payne’s inaugural address since being elected as mayor.

“He will discuss the city’s accomplishments of the previous year, current priorities, and the vision and goals for the community in the year to come,” the press release said.

The State of the City Address is hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association.

The Lubbock Apartment Association will donate a portion of the proceeds from the event to a local charity.

As is tradition, the Mayor of Lubbock chooses the charity. Mr. Payne and his wife Heidi selected Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

Please visit the Lubbock Apartment Association’s Website at laamembers.com to buy seats or table sponsorships.