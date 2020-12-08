42th Annual Candlelight at the Ranch to air on Lubbock’s PBS affiliate on Dec. 12

A PBS television production crew films volunteers Joe and Carrie Timmons, Carolyn McGowen and Lea Ann Lust as they re-enact an early 20th century family celebrating Christmas in the 1909 Barton House at the National Ranching Heritage Center.

Lubbock area residents have walked the illuminated paths of Candlelight at the Ranch every December for 41 years, but this year they can watch the hour-long televised event in the warmth of their own homes at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 on PBS station KTTZ-TV.

“The National Ranching Heritage Center will present the pre-recorded 42nd annual event with the same commitment it shows every year to recreating what Christmas might have been like on the open prairie during frontier days,” said Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education Julie Hodges.

While the center did not have to line the paths of its historic park with 4,000 luminarias this year, Hodges said 48 Ranch Host volunteers helped with the television production by dressing in period clothing to film several segments a week for two months in 10 historic ranching structures.

Operating as Texas Tech Public Media, the Public Broadcasting Service station owned by Texas Tech University filmed the segments inside such historic structures as the 1886 Las Escarbadas XIT Ranch headquarters, the 1909 Queen Anne-style Barton House, the 1838 El Capote Log Cabin and the 1879 Masterson JY Bunkhouse. The television program will be narrated by Western singer and entertainer Red Steagall.

At the same time the program airs on television Dec. 12, it also will be available at KTTZ.org for free streaming and will air again at 8 a.m. Dec. 21 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Hodges said the Ranching Heritage Center will share a link to the program in the events section of its website at nrhc.ttu.edu.

The National Ranching Heritage Center is a 27-acre museum and historical park with 53 ranching structures dating from the 1780s to the 1950s. Located at 3121 4th Street in Lubbock, the center is free to the public and wheelchair and stroller accessible.

