LUBBOCK, Texas — South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc. announced Monday night that members in Acuff, Idalou, Robertson, Caprock, Ralls and Pleasant Hill experienced a power outage.

A social media post from SPEC stated, “Xcel lost transmission to our interchange which affects these substations.”

An estimate on when power would be restored was not immediately available, SPEC said on social media. SPEC’s outage map said 4,530 members were impacted by the outage.

You can check the outage map here.