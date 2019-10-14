45th Annual Running Water Draw Arts & Craft Festival in Plainview, October 18-20

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Plainview:



The Plainview Rotary Club’s 45th Annual Running Water Draw Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at the Ollie Liner Center (2000 S. Columbia St.) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 18th, 19th and 20th.

The show will feature more than 60 vendors throughout the area including décor, food, clothes, kitchen items such as cutting boards, spices and Tupperware, jewelry, beauty products, wood working items and more.

New this year will be an auction conducted by Matt Lopez of West Texas Auction Services and David Lopez of Redline Auction Services. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19th at the west of end of the Ollie Liner Center, auction items include various antique plows, woodworking tools, various size wagon wheels, Snap-On hand tools and more.

The Plainview’s Rotary Club will host a booth that includes a sign-up for Calls from Clause, an opportunity for your child to receive a phone call from Santa, a virtual reality station to learn about the work Rotary has done around the world to fight polio and information about what the Club is doing locally in Plainview.

Festival hours are Friday 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 5:00 p.m. Tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for kids for each day.

Vendor applications are still be accepted. For a vendor application or any questions, contact Ted Baker at (806) 292-7885, rwdartsandcrafts@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page – Running Water Draw Arts & Crafts Festival.



(News release from the City of Plainview)