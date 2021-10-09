47th Annual Running Water Draw Arts & Craft Festival in Plainview, Oct. 15-17

PLAINVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Plainview Rotary Club via the City of Plainview:

The Plainview Rotary Club’s 47th Annual Running Water Draw Arts & Crafts Festival will be held at the Ollie Liner Center (2000 S. Columbia St.) on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, October 15th, 16th & 17th.

The show will feature more than 50 vendors throughout the area including décor, food, clothes, kitchen items such as cutting boards, spices and Tupperware, jewelry, beauty products, wood working items and more.

Also, Wayland E-Sports Team will be presenting the RWD Smash Ultimate Open. The double – elimination tournament is open to all gamers and will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the middle section of the Ollie Liner Center. Participants are encouraged to sign up via the QR Code.

Festival hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 12:00 p.m. (noon) – 5:00 p.m. Admission is by donation only – all proceeds go to support Rotary projects including scholarships for local high school students, dictionaries for all Plainview third graders, funds to continue the effort to eradicate polio and much more.

Vendor applications are still being accepted. For a vendor application or any questions, contact Ted Baker at (806) 292-7885, rwdartsandcrafts@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page – Running Water Draw Arts & Crafts Festival.

(Press release from the Plainview Rotary Club via the City of Plainview)