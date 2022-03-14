LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a news release from the Texas Anti-Gang Center.

Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) investigators along with local, state and federal partners conducted a two-day street level gang suppression operation resulting in 48 arrests across Lubbock County.

On March 10th and March 11th, a multi-agency operation targeted known gang members with outstanding warrants for various violent and drug related crimes in an effort to disrupt local gang activity.

During the two days, a total of 48 people were arrested, 31 arrest warrants were cleared and 11 firearms seized. As a result of the operation, TAG also identified 13 new gang members in Lubbock County.

The TAG website: www.stoplubbockgangs.org features educational information on criminal gangs, a Top Ten Most Wanted List and allows community members to anonymously report criminal and gang related activity.