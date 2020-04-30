4ore Golf & Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center set to reopen, Citibus extends free services

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Citibus, 4ore Golf, and the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center made announcements as COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and other entities in Texas were set to ease.

According to a City of Lubbock statement, all Citibus services will remain fare free through May 31, 2020.

“Fare free services eliminates the need for customers to pay the operator or use the farebox, encourages speedy boarding and promotes social distancing,” the statement said.

In a another release from the city, it was announced that the Burgess-Rushing Tennis Center will reopen to the public and resume activities and play on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The Pro Shop will be open, but it will observe social distancing guidelines, the release said. It will also follow the 25 percent limits on occupancy level.

4ore Golf also announced in a statement that they would be reopening on May 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. They are asking customers to pre-book bays to help limit wait times and allow for more social distancing.

According to the release, they have waived fees associated with reserving bays.