4ORE Golf donating $10K to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock

4ORE Golf will donate $10,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Lubbock on Wednesday, August 26, as the 2020-2021 school year gets underway. This is an annual donation that 4ORE makes to the organization as part of its ongoing commitment to giving back to the local community.

“As a local business and family friendly entertainment facility, 4ORE believes whole-heartedly in investing in the local community. The Boys and Girls Club of Lubbock provides a safe place for youth to spend time in a constructive manner, a cause that 4ORE is honored to support,” said Kevin Carroll, general manager of 4ORE.

The check presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 26, at 4ORE Golf, located at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway. Representatives from both the Boys and Girls Club and 4ORE will be on hand for the donation presentation.

Wednesday, August 26

6:45 p.m.

4ORE Golf

6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway

Lubbock, TX 79407

About 4ORE Golf

4ORE is a family golf entertainment facility with competitive, golf-simulated games for guests of all ages and skill levels. 4ORE also includes event space, a full-service bar and grille, an upscale Loft cocktail lounge, outdoor patios and a 4ORE golf academy. 4ORE now uses the advanced Toptracer technology, the most used ball-tracing technology utilized in golf. 4ORE was recently named “Best Family Entertainment” and “Best Golf Course” in the 2019 “Best of Lubbock” awards. 4ORE has also been voted as “Best Family Entertainment” in the 2019 and 2020 “Best of the West” awards. For more information, visit www.4oregolf.com or 4ORE’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/4OREgolf. Follow 4ORE on Twitter @4OREgolf and Instagram @4oregolf.

