4ore Golf offering free golf for veterans, military on Veterans Day

This is a press release from 4ore Golf.

LUBBOCK, Texas – In honor of Veterans Day, 4ORE Golf, located at located at 6909 Marsha Sharp Freeway, is offering complimentary golf for veterans and active duty military on Wednesday, November 11.

“We are pleased to offer our complimentary golf special all day on Veterans Day as a way to say thank you to the military men and women who serve our country every day,” said Kevin Carroll, director of operations for 4ORE. “We are so very grateful for our veterans and troops, and we hope that they enjoy this small token of our appreciation.”

The special offer will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Veterans Day for all active duty military, reserves, national guard and retired military with valid ID. The offer is available for up to six guests and for a maximum of two hours.

4ORE is a certified Lubbock Safe! business and follows and exceeds all mandated state and local health guidelines to ensure the safety of its guests and team members. For a list of safety precautions that 4ORE is taking, please visit https://4oregolf.com/covid-19-letter-to-guests/

About 4ORE Golf

4ORE is a family golf entertainment facility with competitive, golf-simulated games for guests of all ages and skill levels. 4ORE also includes event space, a full-service bar and grille, an upscale Loft cocktail lounge, outdoor patios and a 4ORE golf academy. 4ORE now uses the advanced Toptracer technology, the most used ball-tracing technology utilized in golf. 4ORE was recently named “Best Family Entertainment” and “Best Golf Course” in the 2019 “Best of Lubbock” awards. 4ORE has also been voted as “Best Family Entertainment” in the 2019 and 2020 “Best of the West” awards. For more information, visit www.4oregolf.com or 4ORE’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/4OREgolf. Follow 4ORE on Twitter @4OREgolf and Instagram @4oregolf.

