4ORE! Golf released statement concerning employees testing positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the 4ORE! Golf:

4ORE! Golf is aware that three of our team members have recently tested positive for COVID-19. None of these cases originated at 4ORE and none of the cases have common tracing exposures back to 4ORE. Each employee who has tested positive has been self-isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures, and they will not be allowed to return to work until the end of the 14-day self-quarantine period. We have been in contact with the City of Lubbock Health Department and are following all guidelines and recommendations from them.

The health and well-being of our team members and guests are always our top priority at 4ORE Golf. At 4ORE, we go to great lengths to provide the highest level of cleanliness and service. We have deep cleaned all areas of the facility and will continue to thoroughly and stringently clean and disinfect throughout, following all Texas and Lubbock Safe guidelines.

(News release from 4ORE! Golf)

