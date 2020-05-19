4ORE Golf reopens; one of over 700 businesses certified ‘Lubbock safe’

LUBBOCK, Texas – There are over 728 businesses certified as “Lubbock Safe”, including 4ORE Golf, according to Lubbock City Councilman Steve Massengale.

The popular venue in southwest Lubbock was one of the first entertainment attractions to apply for the “Lubbock Safe” designation after it was deemed a non-essential business throughout April.

“”Unfortunately it happened as we were going into spring and summer which is our busiest time,” said Keven Carroll, General Manager of 4ORE Golf.

4ORE Golf was allowed to reopen May 1, but hadn’t seen an influx of customers until this past weekend.

“Our guests need to know that they’re safe and if they’re not, they won’t come back,” said Carroll.

4ORE Golf also operates a restaurant at 25 percent occupancy and its golf clubs are in the hands of hundreds of people daily.

“We sanitize the tabletops, the payment devices, the golf clubs, the club caddies,” said Carroll.

Massengale said he is proud of businesses like 4ORE Golf that take the appropriate measures to be certified as “Lubbock Safe”.

“Businesses in Lubbock have been very compliant,” said Massengale. “We’ve found that they really work hard to have all the requirements satisfied.”

But Massengale said he knows there are some businesses, especially those catered to the Texas Tech community, are struggling to even attract customers into their doors.

“Ultimately, business won’t be the same until Tech is back on campus and we’re playing football,” said Massengale.