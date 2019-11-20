4th Annual Downtown 12 Days of Christmas Celebration throughout December in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Plainview Main Street Program:

The 4th Annual Downtown 12 Days of Christmas Celebration will begin on Sunday, December 1st with the Santa Mad Dash 5k Race. The celebration will consist of a variety of activities and events happening downtown throughout the month of December and will conclude with a Last-Minute Men’s Shopping Day on Friday, December 20th.

“We are excited about the collaboration with various organizations to offer some different events from years past as well as traditional favorites including shopping days and the Chamber Christmas Parade,” said Tori Huddleston, Special Projects Assistant. “There is something for everyone and we invite you to join us.”

The 12 Days of Christmas Celebration will be:

Sunday, December 1 st – Santa’s Mad Dash 5K race Sponsored by FIT/Plainview 3:30 p.m. Race begins at the courthouse.



Thursday, December 5 th – Literacy Council Pre-Parade Event & Christmas Parade 5:00 p.m. – Literacy Council Event @ The Fair Theatre 6:30 p.m. – Parade begins @ Broadway Park and ends at train depot.



Saturday, December 7 th – Downtown Shopping Day and Fair Theatre Movie Day Downtown Shopping – All Day Fair Movies – 2:00 p.m. The Grinch 4:00 p.m. A Christmas Story



Sunday, December 8 th – Christmas Night of Praise: A Community Carol Event 7:00 p.m. @ First Baptist Church



Wednesday, December 11 th – Unger Memorial Library Story Hour 10:00 a.m. @ Unger Memorial Library



Friday, December 13 th – Downtown Wine Walk 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Check in @ the Fair Theatre



Saturday, December 14 th – 2 nd Saturday “Home for the Holidays” 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Hot chocolate and photo booth provided by the Rusty Rose @ The Fair Theatre 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Shopping bags provided by Covenant Hospital passed out @ The Fair Theatre



Sunday, December 15 th – Christmas Coloring Contest 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. @ Contemporary Arts Museum of Plainview Coloring pages will be provided that evening. Winners will have their work displayed at the Fair Theatre from December 17 th – January 1 st .



Tuesday, December 17 th – Soup, Santa & Sopapillas 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. @ The Fair Theatre



Wednesday, December 18 th – Unger Memorial Library Story Hour 10:00 a.m. @ Unger Memorial Library



Thursday, December 19 th – Gift Wrapping Service 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ The Fair Theatre Christmas shoppers can bring their gifts from any store to get them wrapped for free Donations will be accepted and given to our downtown non-profits.



Friday, December 20 th – Last Minute Men’s Shopping Day All Day



The purpose of the 12 Days of Christmas is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season. It is also a way of organizing all the events happening downtown in one central location so everyone knows what is scheduled and can plan accordingly.

“There are always lots of things going on during the holidays,” says Huddleston. “The calendar helps everyone know what is happening downtown – hopefully, you can join us for one, two or all of the events.”

For more information about the various events, contact Tori Huddleston at thuddleston@plainviewtx.or or 293.4000 or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mainstreetplainviewtx for event details and reminders.



(News release from the City of Plainview)