4th Annual Downtown 12 Days of Christmas Celebration throughout December in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Plainview Main Street Program:
The 4th Annual Downtown 12 Days of Christmas Celebration will begin on Sunday, December 1st with the Santa Mad Dash 5k Race. The celebration will consist of a variety of activities and events happening downtown throughout the month of December and will conclude with a Last-Minute Men’s Shopping Day on Friday, December 20th.
“We are excited about the collaboration with various organizations to offer some different events from years past as well as traditional favorites including shopping days and the Chamber Christmas Parade,” said Tori Huddleston, Special Projects Assistant. “There is something for everyone and we invite you to join us.”
The 12 Days of Christmas Celebration will be:
- Sunday, December 1st – Santa’s Mad Dash 5K race
- Sponsored by FIT/Plainview
- 3:30 p.m. Race begins at the courthouse.
- Thursday, December 5th – Literacy Council Pre-Parade Event & Christmas Parade
- 5:00 p.m. – Literacy Council Event @ The Fair Theatre
- 6:30 p.m. – Parade begins @ Broadway Park and ends at train depot.
- Saturday, December 7th – Downtown Shopping Day and Fair Theatre Movie Day
- Downtown Shopping – All Day
- Fair Movies –
- 2:00 p.m. The Grinch
- 4:00 p.m. A Christmas Story
- Sunday, December 8th – Christmas Night of Praise: A Community Carol Event
- 7:00 p.m. @ First Baptist Church
- Wednesday, December 11th – Unger Memorial Library Story Hour
- 10:00 a.m. @ Unger Memorial Library
- Friday, December 13th – Downtown Wine Walk
- 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Check in @ the Fair Theatre
- Saturday, December 14th – 2nd Saturday
- “Home for the Holidays”
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Hot chocolate and photo booth provided by the Rusty Rose @ The Fair Theatre
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Shopping bags provided by Covenant Hospital passed out @ The Fair Theatre
- Sunday, December 15th – Christmas Coloring Contest
- 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. @ Contemporary Arts Museum of Plainview
- Coloring pages will be provided that evening.
- Winners will have their work displayed at the Fair Theatre from December 17th – January 1st.
- Tuesday, December 17th – Soup, Santa & Sopapillas
- 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. @ The Fair Theatre
- Wednesday, December 18th – Unger Memorial Library Story Hour
- 10:00 a.m. @ Unger Memorial Library
- Thursday, December 19th – Gift Wrapping Service
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. @ The Fair Theatre
- Christmas shoppers can bring their gifts from any store to get them wrapped for free
- Donations will be accepted and given to our downtown non-profits.
- Friday, December 20th – Last Minute Men’s Shopping Day
- All Day
The purpose of the 12 Days of Christmas is to encourage everyone to visit and shop downtown during the holiday season. It is also a way of organizing all the events happening downtown in one central location so everyone knows what is scheduled and can plan accordingly.
“There are always lots of things going on during the holidays,” says Huddleston. “The calendar helps everyone know what is happening downtown – hopefully, you can join us for one, two or all of the events.”
For more information about the various events, contact Tori Huddleston at thuddleston@plainviewtx.or or 293.4000 or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mainstreetplainviewtx for event details and reminders.
(News release from the City of Plainview)