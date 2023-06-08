LUBBOCK, Texas — If you are looking to celebrate 4th of July there are plenty of events and activities on the South Plains! We have compiled a list of activities!
- Lubbock’s 33rd Annual 4th on Broadway, MacKenzie Main City Park, Lubbock’s biggest 4th of July celebration will hold events throughout the day.
- Red, White, and Zin at Painting with a Twist, 6816 Slide Road #6. The event will from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Dancing on the Diamond 4th of July Community Event, Abernathy, Texas. Abernathy Community Park. The event will start at 9:00 p.m.
- 4th Of July Celebration in Slaton, Texas. City County Park – 15th Street and West Garza Avenue. The celebration will be from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- 4th of July Carnival. Towle Park, Snyder, Texas. The carnival will take place from June 29 at 5:00 p.m. to July 4th at 12:00 p.m.
- 4th on Broadway’s Country Kick Off Bash with Pat Green and Casey Donahew. Cook’s Garage at 11002 US-87 d. The event will take place on July 3 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- Red, White and MOO Milk Fest, Plainview, Texas. 2000 S Columbia Street. The event will take place on July 1. The parade will start at 10:00 a.m. followed by the festival from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
If your business has a 4th of July event that we didn’t include, email your event details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com