LUBBOCK, Texas— On Tuesday, Broadway Festivals celebrated its 33rd annual 4th on Broadway– including a parade and parade float winners.

The theme of the annual 4th on Broadway Bolton Oil Parade was “United We Sing” that traveled from Avenue M on Broadway east and into Mackenzie Park.

According to the release, the parade announced its winners and “judges chose the best in commercial and non-commercial categories.”

The following were winners for the commercial category:

1st place: One Guy from Italy (University) with Rampage Wrestling

2nd place: Grassano Property Management

3rd place: Jarvis Metals Recycling

The following were winners for the non-commercial category:

1st place: (Tied) Ancil “AL” White VFW Post 2466 AND Women Veterans of America Chapter 53

2nd place: Lubbock State Supported Living Center

3rd place: Lubbock High Cheer

Additionally, the release stated that cash prizes were awarded to both non-commercial and commercial categories.