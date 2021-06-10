4th on Broadway returns for its 31st annual festival

LUBBOCK, Texas — Broadway Festival prepares for its 31st annual festival.

The largest free festival in Texas was canceled last year because of COVID. The organization streamed a concert in 2020 as a means to celebrate the holiday.

The 4th on Broadway festival is back this year and ready to be as big as ever. Broadway Festival’s President, Don Caldwell, said this year’s theme is about reflecting on American liberty.

“The theme let freedom sing really means more this year because I think the things that will happen in 2020 with COVID,” Caldwell said. “We all took a look at the freedom we had before that, and now we’re free again and let it sing.”

The festival has always showcased local artists, but this year is really all about the music.

“We feature music. That’s one of the great things about the event is we embrace the music of this area, of the culture and showcase it. So let freedom sing,” Caldwell said.

Broadway Festival’s Production Assistant Katie Sandifer said after the year of COVID, a lot of people are looking forward to the festival.

“So ready to be back. I mean, after a year of being stuck inside, we’re so excited to be able to celebrate this again,” Sandifer said. “Be out with the community again, and everything’s rolling.”

The event usually hosts around 50,000 people. Caldwell said he wouldn’t be surprised if the event reaches closer to 80,000. A big event means they could use more hands on deck.

“You can never have too many volunteers,” Caldwell said. “I’ll tell you, the volunteers make this. So there can’t be too many, and there are lots of jobs out there we can still put people in.”

There were plans to change the route of the parade. After further consideration, they decided to stick with tradition.

“Yeah, you know people are in the habit of going to the parade where it is starting at m and going down through the park, and after a lot of thought, we decided not to change the route,” Caldwell said.