4th on Broadway taking Sonic Parade on safer, greener and more practical route for 2021

In 2020, events big and small were forced to cancel, change and modify. Lubbock’s 4th on Broadway, rescheduled last year and then adapted for a successful television format, is planning the biggest and best event in its 30-year history. In 2021, the most recognizable change will be a brand new, safer, contiguous Sonic parade route all in Mackenzie Park.

The Sonic parade begins at the corner of 19th Street and Canyon Lake Drive and runs northward to Joyland, via Canyon Lake Drive and to Cesar E. Chavez Drive inside Mackenzie Park.

The new route comes with several advantages. These include less-restricted viewing areas throughout the parade route, better parking options and a more comfortable experience for attendees on the grass of the park system.

“Lubbock has been working for years to increase the utilization of this beautiful, historic park in East Lubbock,” said Broadway Festivals, Inc. president, Don Caldwell. “Since its origination in 1991, 4th on Broadway has moved various components of this celebration to Mackenzie Park from downtown Lubbock. Re-routing the Sonic parade will finally bring the entire event together in Mackenzie to provide a more connected production throughout the day and evening for the community to enjoy.”

Free parking, sponsored by Caprock Cardiology, will be provided along the parade route between 19th Street and Broadway, comfortably accommodating a massive audience that can easily park only steps away from a choice viewing spot. Paid parking will still be available at the South Plains Fairgrounds and in a large lot on the corner of Canyon Lake Drive and Broadway, directly across from the events in the park.

Caldwell says the close proximity of the new Sonic parade route and the daytime and evening events, along with the additional parking, will make for a full, seamless day of activity for families, visitors, and all attendees in Mackenzie Park.

“From the Sonic parade to the Alderson BMW daytime concert stages, the Fibermax kids’ area and Lubbock Music Now singer/songwriter stage to Covenant Children’s youth fishing tournament hosted by Cabela’s, through the River Smith’s eating contests in the Sunbelt cool zones, and into the night with the United Supermarkets evening concert and the Gorilla Law Firm fireworks extravaganza, we want this event to be welcoming to everyone,” Caldwell said. “We think starting it off in a safer, cooler way through the beautiful Lubbock parks system is a great way to begin the day.”

Businesses, nonprofits and other organizations are encouraged to secure their spot in the parade and get a discounted entry fee before the early entry deadline of May 7.

For complete information on all 4th on Broadway activities, visit broadwayfestivals.com.

Contact:

Claire Smith

Event Director

admin@broadwayfestivals.com

(806) 749-2929

