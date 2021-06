LUBBOCK, Texas — 4th on Broadway will happen at 10:00 p.m. Saturday night at Mackenzie Park.

The event will feature fireworks and live music from local artists. The parade will stay on its traditional route.

4th on Broadway is returning this year after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The event usually hosts around 50,000 people but Broadway Festival President, Don Caldwell said he wouldn’t be surprised if the event reaches closer to 80,000.