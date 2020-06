WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Tuesday, the City of Wolfforth and the Wolfforth Chamber of Commerce announced this year’s 4th on the 5th Celebration will be postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a social media post on the City of Wolfforth’s Facebook page, the decision was made after careful consideration and monitoring of the constantly changing coronoavirus restrictions.

Organizers are working on a new date and hope to share it as soon as possible.

