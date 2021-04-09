$5.6 million seized in Lubbock, government claims Target Corp. was defrauded

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a complaint was filed in court on behalf of the U.S. government to seize over $5.6 million in funds held in two Lubbock bank accounts belonging to a Brownfield company. The complaint said the money was obtained illegally through fraud.

According to court documents, the two accounts were created on July 9, 2020 at a Lubbock branch of Bank of America in the name of WIS SAFETY, LLC. WSLLC was established in Brownfield in 2016 and stopped being a viable business entity in February 2020.

On August 19 and 21, one of the accounts received over $5.5 million total in payment from Target Corporation that had been meant for one of Target’s vendors, ICU Eyewear. According to court documents, the correct account was recently changed to the Lubbock-based account. This was done with a “spoofed” email address.

Bank Of America froze the funds in both accounts after learning of the fraudulent transmission. When the owner of the accounts called Bank of America to ask about the holds, he said he had received the funds for a “hydroponic greenhouse,” but did not provide any documents to support his claims.

Previously, on August 11, one of the accounts for WISLLC received just under $90,000 from the Small Business Association for an Economic Injury Disaster loan meant for a company located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Months earlier, WISLLC had been denied an EIDL loan after applying for one in April due to not being a viable business.

The complaint said those behind the criminal fraud schemes were “unknown to date.”