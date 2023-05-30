Lea County, N.M. — On May 24 the Lea County Drug Task Force collaborated with the United States Marshals Service and Lea County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a “warrant round-up operation” for several narcotic investigations, according to a social media post.

According to the post, “five subjects were arrested during the one-day operation.”

Image from Lea County

Here is the list of subjects arrested from the operation:

Joshua Christopher Brito, 29 of Hobbs, New Mexico, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Receiving Stolen Property and Trafficking Controlled Substance.

According to the post, Brito’s warrant was served at the Lea County Detention Center.

Kako Denise Lee, 41 of Hobbs New Mexico, had a warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Pedro Dominguez, 38 of Lovington, New Mexico, had an outstanding warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Raymond Ray Alba, 26 of Lovington, New Mexico, also had an outstanding warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Shessa Kirby, 31 of Clovis, New Mexico, had a warrant for Trafficking (by distribution), said the post.